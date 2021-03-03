The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UH OH! Jim Jordan's Campaign Finances Under Investigation

The Federal Election Commission has its eye on Rep. Jim Jordan and his campaign committee, because of huge discrepancies in their filings. Cleveland.com reports that many of discrepancies are over $100,000 -- in one instance, the amount was over $900,000. Rep. Jordan claims the problems arose because of massive donations he's received as a Trump apologist and voter fraud grifter. It pays to lie in the QOP. "Jordan’s campaign blames the discrepancies on accounting difficulties it encountered as donations soared in tandem with Jordan’s growing national profile during Donald Trump’s presidency." Jordan has until early April to comply with the letters from the FEC or he faces a full audit. I wonder if Rep. Jordan will pull out the ole 'I can't release them because I am undergoing an IRS audit' routine? Jim Jordan is under scrutiny by the FEC for possible campaign finance violations.Jordan is about to vote NO on HR 1... which helps the FEC more effectively enforce campaign finance law.Because you can't get busted for corruption if you handcuff the cops. https://t.co/y8AG938cPc

