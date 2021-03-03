The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spurs Coach Blasts Abbott's Decision To Reopen Texas As 'Ignorant' And 'Ridiculous'

Many people were left shaking their heads in disgust with Texas Governor Greg Abbott when he announced yesterday that he was opening the state back up 100% and lifting all mask mandates. Among those criticizing the decision was San Antonio Spurs' head coach, Gregg Popovich. Source: USA Today San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich continuously shook his head in disbelief. He has often called spoken out on social issues. So it was not surprising Popovich had a strong opinion on Texas Governor Greg Abbott announcing he would lift mask mandates. Popovich called the decision “pretty mystifying” considering the coronavirus pandemic remains a problem both with infections, deaths and vaccine distribution.

