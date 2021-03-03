Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines Metal Detectors Are The 'Real Voter Suppression'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:06 Hits: 7

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday said gun safety measures taken by Congress are the "real voter suppression." During a House floor debate on election integrity, Greene spoke up to object to the bill sponsored by Democrats. "I rise in opposition to H.R. 1," she stated. "While we're talking about voter suppression and long lines, I'd like to point out that there's real voter suppression that happens right here in Congress." Greene complained that members of Congress were being forced "stand in long lines to enter the chamber, going through metal detectors, emptying our pockets and being treated very disrespectfully." "So that is real voter suppression and it's a shame that it happens right here on the House floor," she continued. Greene concluded by voicing an opinion on the many voters who endure hours long waits before casting their ballots. "Standing in line to vote is not voter suppression," she insisted. "It's just part of the voting process, just like people stand in line to buy groceries at the grocery store. Thank you very much."

