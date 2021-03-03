The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

FBI Director to US Lawmakers: Capitol Riot Was Domestic Terrorism

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory was domestic terrorism. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Wray admitted the bureau did have raw intelligence warning of violence that day.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/fbi-director-us-lawmakers-capitol-riot-was-domestic-terrorism-4594651

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version