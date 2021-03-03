FBI Director to US Lawmakers: Capitol Riot Was Domestic Terrorism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 08:25 Hits: 5

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory was domestic terrorism. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, Wray admitted the bureau did have raw intelligence warning of violence that day.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/fbi-director-us-lawmakers-capitol-riot-was-domestic-terrorism-4594651