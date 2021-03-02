Sen. Whitehouse Rages At FBI Director For Obstructing Senate

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse did not come to play at today's Judiciary Hearing. Most Democrats on the committee wanted to ask FBI Director Chris Wray about the intelligence failures of the MAGA sedition riot of January 6, and the dangers of white supremacist violence (many and dire.) Most Republicans wanted to ask him about how many Antifa the FBI has rounded up as suspects in the insurrection (zero, and are you f*cking kidding me?) Senator Whitehouse wanted to know, before he bothered to even ask about the intelligence leading up to the attempted overthrow of our government, why the hell the FBI seems to think it doesn't need to answer any of Congress' questions for the record. He began, "Before we get to the business of this hearing, we've got some, in fact, a lot of unfinished business. Do you know how many questions for the record the FBI failed to answer in the last four years?" Wray's answer was, of course, that he didn't. Sen. Whitehouse informed him, "Well, I'll tell you. There were nine hearings in in committee, in which the FBI was a witness, and in seven of them they got exactly zero questions for the record. Seven. Zero questions. Can you explain that?" Wray's answer was, of course, that he could not. And, we were off. When my husband Sheldon gets going, there is no stopping him.

