FREEDUMB! Gov. Greg Abbott Dumps Texas Mask Mandate, Reopens State

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every American by the end of May. But he also warned that with new variants and other potential setbacks, “We cannot let out guard down now” and “We must remain vigilant.” He urged Americans to continue wearing masks and staying socially distanced. Almost right on cue, as Nicolle Wallace put it, Abbott decided to endanger his constituents by lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses to open at 100% capacity and without masks. Fortunately, Abbott is getting at least some of the blowback he deserves. NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky reported that the mayors of almost every major metropolitan area in Texas spoke out against the order. He said the mayors of San Antonio, Houston and Dallas say Abbott made it tougher to enact individual COVID-prevention rules because the order explicitly states that no one can be punished for not wearing one. “There is definitely a sense of apprehension that with this dual move, the state could be headed in the wrong direction,” Chesky added. Wallace described Abbott’s move as “a governor in a lot of hot water politically for botching the state's response to a natural disaster, and so he's pulling for the low-hanging fruit, telling people, 'Woo hoo, rip off your mask!' But it seems like that is the wrong move at the wrong time in the wrong state.”

