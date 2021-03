Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

Gov. Gina Raimondo, the first woman to lead Rhode Island, is cutting short a second term as governor to oversee an eclectic portfolio of U.S. Commerce Department agencies, including the Census Bureau.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

