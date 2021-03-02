FBI Director: No Evidence Of 'Antifa' Or 'Fake Trump' Supporters At MAGA Riot

Articles

The FBI's Christopher Wray testified to the Senate earlier today that there is no evidence that Antifa or fake Trump supporters were part of the insurrection against the U.S. government on January 6th. Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Committee, went to great lengths in his opening remarks to try and paint "Antifa" in the same light as those Trump supporters who tried to overthrow a free and fair election by rioting, leaving the US Capitol sacked and many injured and dead. When asked by Senator Pat Leahy if Antifa had any role in the traitorous attack on the Capitol, Wray said, "We have not to date seen evidence of anarchist violent extremist or people subscribing to Antifa in connection with the Sixth." Chairman Dick Durbin asked about the participation of White supremacists and other extremists that attacked the Capitol. The FBI Director replied, "Certainly as I said, militia violent extremism, some instances of racially motivated violent extremism specifically advocating for the superiority of the white race" was part of the Capitol insurrection. Durbin asked, "Do you have any evidence that the Capitol attack that was organized by "fake Trump" protesters?" "We have not seen evidence of that at this stage certainly," Wray replied. Here's more:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/fbi-director-no-antifa-or-fake-trump