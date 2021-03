Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:14 Hits: 1

The Senate parliamentarian is the official who interprets the Senate’s complex, arcane rules and has a major influence in the day-to-day running of the upper chamber.What is her role? Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) appointed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541168-who-is-the-senate-parliamentarian-and-why-is-she-important