Rep. Paul Gosar Speaks At White Nationalist AFPAC, GOP Yawns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:51 Hits: 4

CORRECTION: Maddow was talking about AFPAC, not CPAC. Sorry for the error! Rachel Maddow talked about how AFPAC is basically ComicCon for white nationalists now, and was mildly shocked that a sitting congressman spoke to open the convention. (Yes, believe it or not, the Republicans used to have some lines you weren't supposed to cross.) "Guess who the keynote speaker was at that conference this weekend? The keynote at the white-homeland, Holocaust denial, wasn't Jim Crow great, a sitting congressman. A sitting five-term Republican congressman and by sitting, yes, he is still in Congress. Paul Gosar of Arizona, not another sitting member of Congress would go to this conference. "But for Congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona, sure. Don't just go, keynote it. And yes, Paul Gosar is the kind of congressman who has said things like the U.S. is already in a civil war and quote, 'we just haven't started shooting yet.' He says stuff like this and associates himself with causes like this, but keynoting the white nationalist conference? The conference for America being a whites-only country?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/after-rep-paul-gosar-speaks-white