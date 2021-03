Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:01 Hits: 9

Christopher Wray is expected to face a barrage of questions about the FBI's response to domestic violent extremists and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Watch the Senate Judiciary hearing live at 10 a.m. ET.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972539274/fbi-director-wray-testifies-before-congress-for-1st-time-since-capitol-attack