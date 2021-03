Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:12 Hits: 0

The pope and the president share liberal stances on climate change and economic disparity. A theology scholar argues U.S. Catholic Church leadership is increasingly allied with the political right.

(Image credit: Andrew Medichini/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/01/970877117/in-pope-francis-biden-has-a-potential-ally-who-shares-the-same-catholic-detracto