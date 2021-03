Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 22:47 Hits: 2

The Republican bill would enact more restrictions on absentee voting and cut back on weekend early voting hours favored by larger counties, among other changes.

(Image credit: Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/01/972631655/georgia-house-passes-elections-bill-that-would-limit-absentee-and-early-voting