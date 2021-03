Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 19:47 Hits: 1

Democrats are using the release of the U.S. intelligence report that implicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi to press for accountability for the Saudi critic's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540731-democrats-demand-saudi-accountability-after-khashoggi-report