The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

MyPillow CEO Asks CPAC Attendees To Take Masks Off Before Snapping Selfies With Him

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen on Sunday asking attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to take their face masks off before taking photos with him. Bloomberg's William Turton captured video of Lindell taking selfies with several CPAC attendees who approached him as he walked through the building without a mask. "Take the mask off," Lindell told one man. The video shows Lindell taking photos with at least 4 people who were not wearing masks in the span of 30 seconds. Watch the video below. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell posing for pictures at CPAC pic.twitter.com/lFfPgzajRa — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 28, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/mypillow-ceo-asks-cpac-attendees-take

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version