Reality Check: CPAC Embraces The Big Lie To Cover For Voter Suppression

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:10 Hits: 2

John Avlon spells out what's really going on with claim that Trump actually won the election. "So the big lie is unfortunately alive and well in the fever swamps of the far right. CPAC was once described as the Star Wars bar of the conservative movement, but now the bar seems to dominate the whole party," he said. "A party that used to pride itself on personality responsibility is now all in on a cult of personality. And you don't just need the bizarre gold statue of Donald Trump for evidence of idolatry." I think a great majority of people in the united states voted for President Trump. "You can think whatever you want, but the facts are that Joe Biden won the election with over 7 million votes. And there were three days of panels and speeches full of this stuff," he said. "Man, if if 60 court losses by Team Trump doesn't move you, remember the words of a Trump-appointed judge saying, 'This court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative allegations unsupported by the evidence.' "

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/reality-check-cpac-embraces-big-lie-cover