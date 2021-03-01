Union! Biden Issues Statement Supporting Alabama Amazon Workers

Articles

Declaring that all U.S. workers have the right to bargain collectively without intimidation or coercion, President Joe Biden on Sunday delivered a public message of support to Amazon employees attempting to unionize at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama in the face of furious employer opposition. "I made it clear when I was running that my administration's policy would be to support unions organizing and the right to collectively bargain," the president says in a two-minute video posted to Twitter Sunday night. "I'm keeping that promise." While Biden did not explicitly advocate voting in favor of unionization—saying, "It's not up to me to decide whether anyone should join a union"—his comments were viewed as an unusual and remarkable intervention by a sitting president in a heated and potentially seismic organizing push by employees of a notoriously anti-union company.

