Twitter Shreds Hegseth For His Ideas About Hot Conversation Topics In Diners

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 22:50 Hits: 4

I don't know who Pete Hegseth is hanging out with at diners across the country, but if they're talking about the Bible, standing for the national anthem and the 10th Amendment, you can bet Hegseth is the one that brought it up. Hegseth, like many of his Fox counterparts was one of the speakers at this year's wingnut fest, otherwise known as the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, and used this as some supposed shot at liberal "elites." Pete Hegseth says that when he sits down with real Americans at diners across this nation, "they're not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about." They're talking about things like the Bible, standing for the national anthem ... and the 10th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/YELviZB1nH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 27, 2021 The responses on Twitter were golden.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/pete-hegseth-shredded-twitter-claim-10th