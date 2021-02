Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 12:46 Hits: 1

Former President Donald Trump speaks today at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. As Trump's grip tightens on the GOP, President Joe Biden continues to address U.S. border policy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/28/972217753/politics-chat-former-president-trump-to-speak-at-cpac