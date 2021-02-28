Velshi Goes On A Tear About Trump Speaking At CPAC Tonight

Articles

Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021

Ali Velshi summed up the angst of most sane folks in this nation, as we prepare for the Fascist Golfer's return to the national political scene, as headliner for the clown show that is CPAC. Not just angst, though. Angst, disgust, and fury. Velshi introduced the topic of the Former Guy with descriptors like "ex-president," "Capitol riot inciter," "agitator," "seditionist," "former president," and "evicted," without ever saying his name. Describing the conference, Velshi used words like "haven for lies," "conspiracy theories," "cesspool," "bigotry," and "hatred." Admitting it would be funny if it weren't terrifying (because people actually believe this sludge,) he showed a clip of the Suer of Twitter Cows, Devin Nunes, telling the CPAC audience that it was actually the likes of Barack Obama that initiated the "steal" of the 2020 election. I mean, sounds reasonable to me, but Ali Velshi was unconvinced. "Yeah. Sure. It was Obama," Velshi scoffed. "This is exactly the type of lie-filled garbage that prompted legions of trump followers to storm the capitol with insurrection on their minds and in their hearts on January 6." He quoted the New York Times, which wrote that CPAC "has evolved from a family reunion of Republican libertarians, social conservatives and a hawkish foreign policy establishment into Trump-chella." Velshi then got to the root of the infuriating matter. Look at what is happening inside a real administration. One where work gets done, and the person at the top truly cares.

