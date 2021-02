Articles

Lawmakers and journalists are calling on President Biden to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after a report found he had approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

(Image credit: Emrah Gurel/AP)

