Fox Guest Attacks Equality Act, Of Course

Saturday, 27 February 2021

Former football player, Jack Brewer, joined FOX and Friends to talk about the Equality Act and obviously he was totally against it. I guess a wealthy pro sports player has a good handle on equality for women, the poor, and LGBTQ populations since it...does not affect him at all. His view was that the Equality Act is AWFUL, TERRIBLE and BAD. RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: So, Jack, they say that this bill is about expanding LGBTQ rights. What do you think that, what do you think is really behind this bill? Because you have a lot of thoughts about that. JACK BREWER: I call it the Sodom and Gomorrah declaration. This is an abomination to think about all the athletes and folks who have worked so long, you get to high school, and all of a sudden a boy can say he's a girl and then compete against you? You look at the state of Kentucky, and you see these kids that are running against girls, and they're beating them by 5, 6, 7 yards. I mean, it's just not fair.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/fox-guest-equality-act-course