No, Fox News, Dr. Seuss Was Not ‘Canceled’ By VA School District

Although Read Across America Day is celebrated on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2, there’s a reason it’s not called “Dr. Seuss Day.” The National Education Association, which launched the program, says it’s a “celebration of reading” that “focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.” In other words, it may be in honor of Dr. Seuss but it’s not about him. As for Loudoun County, a statement by the school addresses “a media rumor,” which almost certainly means a right-wing media rumor, that the district has banned Dr. Seuss. Noting that research has revealed strong racial undertones in many of Dr. Seuss’ books, the district has provided “guidance to schools during the past couple of years to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.” The statement further says that while young readers are encouraged to read “all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community” Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and “are available to students in our libraries and classrooms.”

