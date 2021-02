Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 12:54 Hits: 4

The Saudi crown prince may escape punishment for his order to kill a columnist. A pandemic relief package is moving through Congress. Donald Trump remains popular with conservative activists.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/27/972056927/week-in-politics-house-approves-1-9-trillion-pandemic-relief-package