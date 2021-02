Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 12:54 Hits: 4

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Larry Wilmore about his new Netflix docu-series, Amend: The Fight for America," about the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/27/972056913/amend-brings-history-of-the-14th-amendment-to-life