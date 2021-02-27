The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeJoy Bragged About Staying In Power While Biden Was Planning His Ouster

In Wednesday's congressional hearing, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy brought his usual brash, bullying self to the table, at one point snarling at Rep. Jim Cooper that he would be in this job for "a long time. Get used to me." Within an hour of that exchange, news broke that President Biden had been vetting nominees to fill vacancies on the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) board of governors, the board that has the power to fire DeJoy.

