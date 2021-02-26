Women Of Color Have Always Been In Politics. Now They Are Changing Congress.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

The current Congress includes more women of color than ever before, thanks to historic wins in the 2020 election. FiveThirtyEight spoke with three political scientists about why it’s taken so long to get to this point, and how having these women in office will affect the legislature.

