Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 21:37 Hits: 3

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, about the annual Conservative Political Action Conference and the conservative movement after Trump's presidency.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/26/971912606/cpac-presenters-include-a-number-of-trump-allies-and-trump-himself