Friday News Dump: 'Absolutely' Mitch Would Support Trump In 2024, And Other News

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:27 Hits: 4

Mitch says of course he would support Trump if he was the 2024 nominee! Seems like it was just yesterday that McConnell said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol insurrection... This tells you pretty much all you need to know about where the Republican Party is in 2021 https://t.co/za4dV9ZZE7 pic.twitter.com/m7CtWKUwJw — DemUnderground (@demunderground) February 26, 2021 Mitch McConnell, Feb. 13, 2021: “Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty. Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."Mitch McConnell, Feb. 25, 2021: Never mind. https://t.co/ExFhzsfaDj — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 26, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/friday-news-dump-absolutely-mitch-would