Flashback: At CPAC 2020, COVID Was Witch Hunt Against Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:21 Hits: 8

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CPAC on February 28, 2020, that Democrats and the media were pushing the coronavirus "story" to destroy Trump. Mulvaney complained that the Trump administration was doing incredible work on the virus but nobody knew because the Democrats were impeaching Trump. Doing two things at once is just impossible for any Trump supporter to understand. Mulvaney was upset the media covered the impeachment and said, "The press was covering the hoax of the day because they thought it would bring down the president. The reason you're seeing them paying so much attention today is that they think this (COVID19) is what brings down the president. That's what this is all about." Mulvaney compared COVID to the flu. "This is not Ebola," he said. Mick told the Trump sycophants at CPAC that the coronavirus was not a death sentence even though he did admit it's much easier to get that Ebola. Then the former Chief of Staff made fun of European countries for having issues early in dealing with COVID because many have socialized medicine. Move on to February 26, 2021, and United States just passed 500,000 deaths from COVID, much worse than any other country in the world that has socialized medicine. These early efforts by the entire Trump administration to downplay the severity of the coronavirus, and right wing media attacking the idea of social distancing and wearing masks, failed our entire country.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/cpac-2020-flash-back-mick-mulvaney-claimed