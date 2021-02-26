Ted Cruz Screams 'Freeeeedom!' At CPAC 2021

Articles

Ted 'Cancún' Cruz took a page out of the Kimberly Guilfoyle's crazy RNC 2020 speech by screaming "freeeedom" at the audience to cover up how he abandoned Texans during their greatest time of need during the Texas freeze. Since Cruz supported Donald Trump's seditious attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and helped energize the domestic terrorist that attacked the US Capitol on January 6, he was asked to give a speech to the QAnons at CPAC. And so he began his rebel yell. These are dark days and the media tells us this is the new Galactic Empire forever and 1000 years, but already Joe Biden and the radicals in his administration they are already overshooting, they are already going too far, their policies don't work, they are disasters, they are bad, they are destroying jobs, they are stripping our freedom. And as David Badash reports, Cruz kept on screaming. There is a natural pendulum to politics and the country will come back to sanity and mark my words, 2022 is going to be a fantastic election year, and so is 2024, as we stand together and defend liberty, defend the Constitution, defend the Bill of Rights of every American. In the immortal words of William Wallace, 'Freedom! Hmmmm, nothing about the suffering people of Texas. This is Cancún Cruz at his most unhinged self.

