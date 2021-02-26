'One Step Closer To Net Neutrality Being Law Of The Land'

Articles

Friday, 26 February 2021

Defenders of the open internet celebrated a major victory late Tuesday after a federal judge ruled that a California law establishing strong net neutrality protections can take effect, a severe blow to the telecom giants that spent big money trying to kill the measure through aggressive lobbying and litigation. The California state legislature approved the protections in 2018 after former President Donald Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC)—then headed by ex-Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai—voted to repeal national net neutrality rules in late 2017, opening the door to throttling and other telecom manipulation and degradation of internet service. In his ruling on Tuesday, Judge John Mendez of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California rejected a telecom industry motion for a preliminary injunction against the Golden State's attempt to preserve and strengthen open internet protections in the wake of the FCC's rollback of federal standards.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/one-step-closer-net-neutrality-being-law