Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 04:00 Hits: 11

Ted Cruz, like any other Republican, takes hypocrisy to whole new levels, as shown by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show. Texans get hit with $17,000 electricity bills, and Ted Cruz reverses his stance on energy regulation like it's a flight path to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/i7GRkBhzeP — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 23, 2021 Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/cancun-cruz-versus-cannot-cun-cruz