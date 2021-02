Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:50 Hits: 8

Former economic adviser Lindsey Boylan alleges harassing behavior starting in 2016, including an unwanted kiss and a suggestion of strip poker, after being told the governor had a "crush" on her.

(Image credit: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/25/971358422/n-y-gov-cuomo-accused-of-sexual-harassment-by-former-adviser-in-his-administrati