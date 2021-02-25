Marjorie Taylor Greene's Good Buddy Is An Insurrectionist

Articles

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Sunday on January 3rd, just 3 days before the Insurrection on the Capitol, led by Trump supporters, White Nationalists, 3 Percenters, Proud Boys and QAnon freaks. During the interivew she continued to rant about The Big Lie about the election being stolen. When asked about her plans to contest the election on January 6th, she gave some indication about her plans, but with a recent arrest of a close friend of hers, new questions are being raised about her involvement in the actual insurrection itself. CNN reports that a "close ally" of Greene's, Anthony Aguero, a conservative livestreamer, actually took part in the insurrection and made it into the Capitol itself. Afterwards he posted a video saying: "We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I'm the first to admit it, being one myself. I walked amongst all those people." Greene and Aquero have been friends for years, working together on issues such as hateful immigration policies and the border wall scam. They have also gone to many MAGA Nazi Trump rallies together. There are even (now deleted) videos of them where Greene calls Aquero "amazing" and a "friend." He has responded with similar platitudes about Greene on his social media accounts.

