Manhattan DA Cy Vance Has Trump's Taxes

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:56 Hits: 9

Donald Trump's taxes were officially handed over to the Manhattan D.A.'s office on Monday, just hours after the Supreme Court refused to block their release. CNN is reporting that the documents were "millions of pages" in length and "contain Trump's tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as financial statements, engagement agreements, documents relating to the preparation and review of tax returns, and work papers and communications related to the tax returns." Whoo doggie. No one get too excited, though, because these documents won't be released to the public anytime soon. First, they will be fully examined by the D.A.'s office and a team of forensic accountants to determine how many crimes were actually committed. The things they will be looking for include "tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud, including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets." Many of these things were alluded to by Michael Cohen during his testimony before Congress. Tom Winter joined Hallie Jackson on MSNBC to discuss this as the news broke:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/manhattan-da-cy-vance-has-trumps-taxes