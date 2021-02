Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:39 Hits: 3

The Business Roundtable urged Congress to exclude a federal minimum wage hike from the COVID-19 relief package, arguing any increase should be designed to reflect regional differences in pay.The trade group, which represents corporate CEOs, did say...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/540252-top-ceo-group-calls-on-minimum-wage-increase-to-be-excluded-from-covid-19