Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

The White House is consulting young activists on a range of policy, but they are still pressing Biden publicly for aggressive action on immigration, gun control and other issues.

(Image credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/25/969210042/youth-activists-are-heard-in-bidens-white-house-but-they-want-to-see-more-action