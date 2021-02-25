Is The Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop A Nazi?

Articles

A video obtained by Robert Evans (Bellingcat) is believed to be Riley June Williams, the young woman arrested by the FBI in connection with the Capitol riot. She's alleged to have stolen Nancy Pelosi's laptop, included in the affidavit by the FBI. You can go through the painstaking evidence as Evans goes through her social media presence in some detail. Confirmation that it is Riley June Williams in the video was later made by NBC News, her lawyer calling it a video made as a "joke." NBC News spoke to Williams’ lawyer, A.J. Kramer, who would neither confirm, nor deny it was his client in the video before stating the video was meant as a “joke,” although he initially wouldn’t elaborate on who made it or who it was meant for. Kramer later followed up in an email to NBC News stating that the video was an “ironic internet joke about and against people called Wignats, who are like national socialists and who are like Nazis.” The video, he added, was meant to mock such people and is opposed to their beliefs.

