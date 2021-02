Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 19:52 Hits: 2

A group backed by billionaire conservative activist Charles Koch is launching a new ad campaign in 10 states urging lawmakers to vote down President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is putting six figures...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540115-koch-backed-group-launches-ads-urging-lawmakers-to-reject-covid-relief-bill