Maybe Capitol Hill 'Intelligence Failure' Was Assuming White People Aren't A Threat

Yesterday, we heard former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund insist he couldn't have known how bad it was going to be during the Capitol attack, dismissing an FBI warning. In fact, he claimed the entire intelligence community missed the threat! Let's take that with a large grain of salt -- if he didn't know, he should have known, because his own department warned of extremist violence three days before it happened. (Hell, everyone on Twitter knew!) Sen. Jeff Merkley brought this memo to his attention during yesterday's hearing. Via the Washington Post: Three days before thousands of rioters converged on the U.S. Capitol, an internal Capitol Police intelligence report warned of a violent scenario in which “Congress itself” could be the target of angry supporters of President Trump on Jan. 6, laying out a stark alert that deepens questions about the security failures that day. In a 12-page report on Jan. 3, the intelligence unit of the congressional police force described how thousands of enraged protesters, egged on by Trump and flanked by white supremacists and extreme militia groups, were likely to stream into Washington armed for battle.

