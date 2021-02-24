Couple Arrested For Capitol Riot Claim They 'Did Nothing Wrong'

Articles

People like this doltish couple from Kentucky are about to pay a heavy price for their blind allegiance to Trump. It's likely they'll have years to think about it and the choices they made. Source: Kentucky.com A Kentucky husband and wife were arrested Tuesday by federal agents for allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI announced. Lori Ann Vinson, a nurse, and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested by federal agents in Owensboro Tuesday afternoon, the FBI said. Their charges include knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings, and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol buildings. ... Lori Vinson made headlines shortly after the riot when she spoke to multiple media outlets about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said she’d been fired for it. Vinson said she “would do it again tomorrow.” Timothy Beam, a spokesman for the FBI in Louisville, confirmed that the Vinson arrested was the same one who appeared in those reports.

