The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Dems 'Not Ready To Make Nice' With Election Truthers

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

I'm not ready to make nice I'm not ready to back down I'm still mad as hell, and I don't have time To go 'round and 'round and 'round So goes the song by The Chicks, formerly Dixie. And Democrats in the House seem to be singing that song as well, particularly to House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not impressed last month when Ted Cruz "reached out" during the GameStop investment issue: I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/house-dems-not-ready-make-nice-election

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version