Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Republicans in Congress question whether schools, cities and states really need as much relief as President Biden and Democrats want to give them. At the local level, people say they're desperate.

(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/970708820/not-all-covid-19-aid-is-spent-but-schools-cities-and-states-say-they-need-more