Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

During the pandemic, the U.S. couldn't import enough gloves. Recently, car makers ran out of semiconductors. So the White House wants to find ways to make more critical items in the United States.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/970780274/biden-to-sign-order-seeking-homegrown-fixes-for-shortfalls-of-foreign-made-items