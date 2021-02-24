The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. Capitol Police Officer: 'Sad To See Us Attacked By Our Fellow Citizens'

During today's investigative hearing by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Captain Carneysha Mendoza of the U.S. Capitol Police testified about the infamous events she was part of on January 6th. After receiving burns to her face during the confrontation with the insurrectionists, Captain Mendoza stated that during her 15-year career, "by far this was the worst of the worst." Capt. Mendoza said even if they were well-manned, it still would have been a horrific battle against the seditionists. "As an American and as an Army veteran, it is sad to see us attacked by our fellow citizens," Mendoza said. Godspeed, Captain Mendoza. Trump wasn't satisfied with lying to the American people about COVID19, which resulted in over half a million mark of dead Americans under his watch, but he had to incite an insurrection on our nation's Capitol as well that left six people dead in its wake. May he rot in hell.

