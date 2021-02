Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 01:02 Hits: 4

For the first time Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers heard details from top security officials about the failures on January 6 when pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, security officials told lawmakers there were numerous law enforcement missteps that day.

Camera: Mike Burke Produced by: Katherine Gypson



Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-lawmakers-seek-answers-capitol-security-breach-4587576