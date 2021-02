Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 11:01 Hits: 8

In response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, more than 100 evangelical leaders have published a statement calling on other church heads to speak out against Christian nationalism in their ranks.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/24/970685909/evangelical-leaders-condemn-radicalized-christian-nationalism