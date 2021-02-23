Self-Proclaimed 'Republican Messiah' Arrested In Connection To Capitol Hill Riot

Articles

Grillo referred to himself on Facebook as the "Republican Messiah," led the Queens County Republican Party, and was a vocal Trump supporter. of course. And now a domestic terrorist. Source: CNBC A New York City man who has a leadership role in the Queens County Republican Party was arrested Tuesday and charged with participation in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Philip Grillo, 46, was identified by two tipsters as one of the members of the mob that invaded the Capitol that day by a Knights of Columbus jacket he was wearing, among other things, according to a statement of facts signed by an FBI agent. “I saw him twice in CNN in two separate incidents,” one witness told the FBI, noting that they knew Grillo from growing up with him in the Glen Oaks section of Queens. Grillo, whom the FBI confirmed was a member of a Queens Knights of Columbus council, is listed as being the GOP leader of the 24th Assembly District in Queens by that county’s Republican Party group. His mom said she was "truly upset" to learn that her 46-year-old son was now an alleged domestic terrorist, telling the New York Daily News:

