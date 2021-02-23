Ron Johnson Blames Capitol Riot On 'Outside Agitators' - UPDATED

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

During today's Capitol security hearing, Ron Johnson (Q-13th hole at Mar A Lago) spent his entire time for questioning witnesses reading conspiracy theories about the MAGA Sedition rioters being "fake Trump supporters" outside agitators and provocateurs. He also read claims into the record that the protesters didn't really seem angry or that they were ready to commit acts of violence. In reality -- something that RoJo is no longer on speaking terms with -- officers that were there, protecting RoJo's worthless ass, painted a whole different picture of what happened: At first, it was just a crowd. The officers who spoke to CNN said they expected the normal yelling, name-calling and occasional pushing against the bike-rack fencing that they've grown accustomed to from years of policing demonstrations. "It started like any other demonstration, except it was a lot of damn people," one officer told CNN. "But when it went south, it went south in a hurry. There was not enough people to stop what was coming. What hurt us was, these people, they planned for it. They knew we weren't going to shoot. They knew they could get up on you and we're not going to shoot unarmed people." [...] "They start throwing tear gas. Gas grenades. Flashbangs. Shooting cherry bombs, rubber bullet type guns they were shooting us with," one officer said. "We have OC spray (another term for pepper spray) but we're pleading for help, send us help."

